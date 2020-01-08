Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020: Apply Online for 89 Vacancies at psc.cg.gov.in, Check here for more Details

An invitation has been extended by the Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) to apply for State Engineering Service 2020. The candidates who are interested and also eligible can apply through the online mode for these posts. The candidates should apply on or before March 10, 2020.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Online application starting date for State Engineering Service 2020 February 10, 2020 Online application last date for State Engineering Service 2020 March 10, 2020

Details of Vacancy –

Asst. Engineer – 89 posts

State – Chhattisgarh

City – Raipur

Country – India

Education Qualification – Graduate

Functional – Engineering

The Official URL or web link to get more details about the recruitment is psc.cg.gov.in.

Criteria of Eligibility –

Candidates that hold graduation degree in Mechanical, Civil, Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply for these posts.

Pay Scale-

The selected candidates through this recruitment exam will be given a Pay Scale of – Rs. 15600 – Rs. 39100 + Grade pay Rs. 5400.

Steps to fill the Application form for the recruitment examination:

Candidates that are interested can apply for State Engineering Service 2020 of Chhattisgarh State through the online mode.

This should be done on or before March 10, 2020 as mentioned above.

A printout should be taken by the candidates of the submitted online application form for further future references.

Application Fee –

The application fee for this exam which needs to be paid by the candidate’s category wise are as follows:

General – Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/OBC – Rs.300/-

Candidates must go through the official web link of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission for more updates and details on the recruitment process.

