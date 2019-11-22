Kerala Board SSLC Timetable 2020 Released, Check here for more detail

Kerala SSLC timetable 2020 has recently been released on the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations. The complete timetable is given below. The students can download the PDF of the Kerala SSLC timetable 2020 from the link given below also.

Kerala SSLC 2020 Timetable:

Date/ Day Subjects 10th March 2020/ Tuesday First Language- English Tamil Urdu Kannada Gujarat III Adi. English Adi. Hindi Sanskrit (Academic) Sanskrit oriental-first paper (for Sanskrit schools) Arabic (Academic) Arabic oriental- first paper (Arabic for many) 11th March 2020/Wednesday English Tamil Kannada Specialist English Fisheries science (fisheries technical for science) Arabic oriental – second paper (for Arabic schools) Sanskrit oriental – second paper (for Sanskrit school) 16th March 2020/Monday Social science 17th March 2020/Tuesday Second Language- English 18th March 2020/Wednesday Third language- Hindi General Knowledge 19th March 2020/Thursday Biology 23rd March 2020/Monday Mathematical Science 24th March 2020/Wednesday Physics 26th March 2020/Friday Chemistry

Last year, Kerala SSLC 10th exams were conducted from 28th March 2019 and Kerala Board SSLC result 2019 was declared on 6th May 2019.

Now, this year, also the Kerala SSLC 10th exam 2020 will be conducted in March 2020 only so it is expected that SSLC 10th result 2020 will be declared in the first week of May 2020.

To perform well in the Kerala SSLC exam 2020, the students are asked to revise the previous year’s papers are preparing the complete syllabus thoroughly. Many questions based on important concepts are frequently asked in the board exams with slight modifications. So, last year’s question papers are the most important sources for preparing for the board exams. The students are asked to practice with pen and paper as this will enhance the writing speed.

Last year, 400000+ students appeared for the SSLC exam. This number might increase this year.

