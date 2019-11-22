Constitution Day Celebration: Quiz Competition and a Special Lecture by SPPU

Constitution Day Celebration

The Competitive Examinations Centre at Savitribai Phule Pune University will celebrate.’ The Constitution Day’ on November 26 by carrying a Quiz Competition-2019 on ‘The Constitution of India.’

The quiz competition will be held around 11 am at Room No 25, SPPU Research Park Foundation

The student registration for participating in the quiz will commence on November 21 and will continue till November 25, 5 pm.

Quiz competition details?

The competition will be accessible to all students from the SPPU departments and centers. Every team will have no more than two members. Replacement of any participant of an organization is not allowed after registration. Questions shall be the in the form of multiple-choice questions, true/false statement. The best three winners will be awarded certificate along with prizes, said an official notification.

The quiz competition shall consist of four rounds. The quiz competition will consist of four rounds. The top five qualifying teams from the first round will be intensified to play the quiz. Non-CEC Students should bring their valid identity cards.

Special Lecture on Constitution Day-

A specific lecture has also been organized to commemorate Constitution Day. Ulhas Bapat, academician, and a constitutional expert will speak about ‘Parliamentary Democracy under the Constitution’ on Wednesday, November 27, 11:30 am onwards.

The lecture will be carried at Hall No. 25, SPPU Research Park Foundation. The session is accessible to all the students of SPPU departments and centers, said an official notification from SPPU.

