    • ICSE Class 9 Board Exam Timetable 2020 Released on cisce.org, Check here for Exam Date

    ICSE Class 9 Board Exam Timetable 2020, ICSE Class 9 Board Exam Timetable 2020 Released for more details visit official website cisce.org.

    ICSE Class 9 Board Exam Timetable 2020

    ICSE Class 9 annual exam time table 2020 has been recently released by the CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations). The ICSE Class 9th board exam is going to start from 10th February 2020 and will be over on 26th February 2020.

    The complete time table for Class 9th Annual exam 2020:

    Date and day Time Subject
    10th February 2020/Monday 9 AM/ 2 hours Literature in English – English paper 2
    11th February 2020/ Tuesday 9 AM/ 2 hours English language – English paper 1
    12th February 2020/Wednesday 9 AM/ 2 hours History and civics – HCG paper 1
    13th February 2020/ Thursday 9 AM/ 2 hours Economics – (group II elective)
    14th February 2020/Friday 9 AM/ 2 hours Geography- HCG paper 2
    17th February 2020/Monday 9 AM/ 21/2 hours Mathematics
    20th February 2020/Thursday 9 AM/ 2 hours Physics science paper 1
    24th February 2020/ Monday 9 AM/2 hours Chemistry science paper 2
    25th February 2020/Tuesday 9 AM/ 2 hours Commercial studies group II elective
    26th February 2020/Wednesday 9 AM/2 hours Biology – paper 3
    • In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes must be given to the candidates for reading the question paper.
    • The question paper will be given to the students at 8.45 AM to enable them to start writing the exam at 9 AM.
    • The students preparing for ICSE Class 9th exams can also take the help of important resources available here for the preparation of the exams.

    Steps to download the ICSE Class 9th Annual Exam timetable 2020:

    • Visit the official website cisce.org.in.
    • On the home page click on the notice board section.
    • Search the link for the ICSE Class 9th Annual Exam timetable 2020.
    • Click on the ICSE Class 9th Annual Exam timetable 2020- February.
    • The page will be redirected to the ICSE Class 9th Annual exam 2020 datasheet.
    • Download and take a print out of the ICSE Class 9th Annual Exam 2020 timetable for future reference.

