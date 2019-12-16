MP Board Exam Date 2020 Class 10 and 12 Timetable Announced, Check here for Important Dates
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is the official education board in the state of Madhya Pradesh that is responsible for conducting board exams for the class 10th and 12th.
Till now the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had not released the official date sheet, and the students have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the same.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has finally released the timetable for the board exams of both 10th and 12th class students.
For class 12th students, their board exams will begin on the 2nd of March 2020 and for class 10th students, their board exams will begin on the 3rd of March 2020.
The exams will be carried out in the morning shift of 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. The final exams will be concluded on 27th of March for class 10th students and it will continue till 31st march for class 12th students.
Date sheet for Class 10th exams
Following is the exam date sheet that the class 10th students must adhere to while preparing for the upcoming board exams: –
- Tuesday, 3rd March 2020 the exam of Sanskrit will be conducted.
- On Thursday, 5th March 2020, the exam of NSQF will be conducted.
- On Saturday, 7th March 2020, the exam of Social Science will be conducted.
- On Monday, 9th March 2020, the exam of the third language will be conducted
- On Thursday, 12th March 2020, the exam of Math will be conducted.
- On Monday, 16th March 2020, the exam of Science will be conducted.
- On Thursday, 19th March 2020, the exam of English will be conducted.
- On Monday, 23rd March 2020, the exam of the first language will be conducted.
- On Friday, 27th March 2020, the exam of Hindi will be conducted.
Date sheet for Class 12th exams
Following is the exam date sheet that the class 12th students must adhere to while preparing for the upcoming board exams: –
- On March 2nd 2020, the exam of Hindi will be conducted.
- On March 3rd, 2020, the exam of Sanskrit will be conducted.
- On March 4th 2020, the exam of English will be conducted.
- On March 5th 2020, the exam of Music will be conducted.
- On March 9th 2020, the exam of the second language will be conducted.
- On March 12th, 2020, the exam of Informatics will be conducted.
- On March 16th 2020, the exam of History, Physics and others will be conducted.
- On March 20th 2020, the exam of sociology, psychology and others will be conducted.
- On March 23rd, 2020, the exam of the drawing will be conducted.
- On March 24th, 2020, the exam of Urdu will be conducted.
- On March 26th, 2020, the exam of biology will be conducted.
- On March 27th, 2020, the exam of physical education will be conducted.
- On March 30th 2020, the exam of geography, chemistry and others will be conducted.
- On March 31st, 2020, the exam of NSFQ will be conducted.