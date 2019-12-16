MP Board Exam Date 2020 Class 10 and 12 Timetable Announced, Check here for Important Dates

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is the official education board in the state of Madhya Pradesh that is responsible for conducting board exams for the class 10th and 12th.

Till now the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had not released the official date sheet, and the students have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the same.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has finally released the timetable for the board exams of both 10th and 12th class students.

For class 12th students, their board exams will begin on the 2nd of March 2020 and for class 10th students, their board exams will begin on the 3rd of March 2020.

The exams will be carried out in the morning shift of 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. The final exams will be concluded on 27th of March for class 10th students and it will continue till 31st march for class 12th students.

Date sheet for Class 10th exams

Following is the exam date sheet that the class 10th students must adhere to while preparing for the upcoming board exams: –

Tuesday, 3 rd March 2020 the exam of Sanskrit will be conducted.

March 2020 the exam of Sanskrit will be conducted. On Thursday, 5 th March 2020, the exam of NSQF will be conducted.

March 2020, the exam of NSQF will be conducted. On Saturday, 7 th March 2020, the exam of Social Science will be conducted.

March 2020, the exam of Social Science will be conducted. On Monday, 9 th March 2020, the exam of the third language will be conducted

March 2020, the exam of the third language will be conducted On Thursday, 12 th March 2020, the exam of Math will be conducted.

March 2020, the exam of Math will be conducted. On Monday, 16 th March 2020, the exam of Science will be conducted.

March 2020, the exam of Science will be conducted. On Thursday, 19 th March 2020, the exam of English will be conducted.

March 2020, the exam of English will be conducted. On Monday, 23 rd March 2020, the exam of the first language will be conducted.

March 2020, the exam of the first language will be conducted. On Friday, 27th March 2020, the exam of Hindi will be conducted.

Date sheet for Class 12th exams

Following is the exam date sheet that the class 12th students must adhere to while preparing for the upcoming board exams: –

On March 2 nd 2020, the exam of Hindi will be conducted.

2020, the exam of Hindi will be conducted. On March 3 rd, 2020, the exam of Sanskrit will be conducted.

2020, the exam of Sanskrit will be conducted. On March 4 th 2020, the exam of English will be conducted.

2020, the exam of English will be conducted. On March 5 th 2020, the exam of Music will be conducted.

2020, the exam of Music will be conducted. On March 9 th 2020, the exam of the second language will be conducted.

2020, the exam of the second language will be conducted. On March 12 th, 2020, the exam of Informatics will be conducted.

2020, the exam of Informatics will be conducted. On March 16 th 2020, the exam of History, Physics and others will be conducted.

2020, the exam of History, Physics and others will be conducted. On March 20 th 2020, the exam of sociology, psychology and others will be conducted.

2020, the exam of sociology, psychology and others will be conducted. On March 23 rd , 2020, the exam of the drawing will be conducted.

, 2020, the exam of the drawing will be conducted. On March 24 th, 2020, the exam of Urdu will be conducted.

2020, the exam of Urdu will be conducted. On March 26 th, 2020, the exam of biology will be conducted.

2020, the exam of biology will be conducted. On March 27 th, 2020, the exam of physical education will be conducted.

2020, the exam of physical education will be conducted. On March 30 th 2020, the exam of geography, chemistry and others will be conducted.

2020, the exam of geography, chemistry and others will be conducted. On March 31st, 2020, the exam of NSFQ will be conducted.

MP Board Exam Date 2020 Class 10 and 12 Timetable Announced, Check here for Important Dates was last modified:

Read More