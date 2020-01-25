KARTET 2020 Application Process Starts from 25th Jan on schooleducation.kar.nic.in; Exam on 15th March

KARTET 2020 Application Process

The official notification has been released for the KARTET 2019 examination by the office of commissioner for public instruction, centralised admission cell, Kempegowda Road, central junior college campus, Bangalore, Government of Karnataka. This is the exam for the teacher Eligibility test and it would be conducted on 15th March 2020, Sunday. It is recommended that the candidates visit the official website which is www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in for more details.

Important Dates:

Candidates who wish to apply for the KARTET 2019 should note the following important dates:

Event Date Submitting form online 25th January 2020 Last Date to submit online application 25th February 2020 Last date to submit the application fees 25th February 2020 Admit card download 07th March 2020 Last date to download the admit card 15th March 2020 Examination date 15th March 2020

Candidates should note that the exam venue will be mentioned on the admit card issued to the candidate. It should be noted that the candidates would only be allowed to carry the admit card and ball point pen of blue or black colour only.

Application Process:

The application form would need to be submitted online through the official website. Candidates would need to upload the relevant documents and photograph as required.

There are no fees for the differently abled candidates but rest category of candidates should submit the fees. The application fees are given below, which needs to be submitted online along with the application form:

Category of Candidates Single paper – I or II Both papers I and II General INR 700 INR 1000 SC and ST INR 350 INR 500

Paper- I is conducted for all those candidates who wish to be teacher for classes I to V and Paper II is conducted for all those candidates who wish to be teacher for classes VI to VIII.

