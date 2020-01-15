UBTE JEEP 2020 Registration Process Starts Soon on ubtejeep.in, Last Date to Apply is 15th April

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    UBTE JEEP 2020 Registration Process: The application process will start soon on ubtejeep.in.

    UBTE JEEP 2020 Registration Process

    The online application process for UBTE JEEP 2020 has been started by the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education. Candidates who are interested to appear for this exam can complete the registration process by visiting the official website of UBTE JEEP.

    Candidates who wants to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnics must visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education and must do the payment of the application fee.

    The online application process has been started and will be their till 15th April 2020. UBTE JEEP 2020 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 10 and 11, 2020. The UBTE JEEP examination will be held in two slots, Slot 1 of UBTE JEEP 2020 will be from 10 am till 12 pm and the slot 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

    The site to get more details on the exam and complete the registration process of UBTE JEEP 2020 is www.ubtejeep.in .

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Events Dates
    The application process will Commence soon
    The last date to apply 15th April 2020
    Slot 1 examination 10th May 2020
    Slot 2 examination 11th May 2020

    Those who are applying for the different examinations must need to apply separately through the links provided under each slot and examination date. Candidates are first required to register following which they will be able to fill and submit the UBTE application form and pay the application fee.

    The application is only accepted through the online mode and not through offline mode. Candidates must download the admit card once released on the official website a sit will contain all the UBTE exam related details like exam date, time, venue etc.

    Direct Link to check for UBTE JEEP 2020 Applications

    Keep visiting the UBTE official website to get more details on the UBTE JEEP 2020 examination and its processes needs to be done.

