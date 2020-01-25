Is T.I.M.E Institute best for CMAT Preparation? Find Complete details here

CMAT is a popular exam that many MBA aspirants undertake in the hope of getting into some of the best MBA colleges in India. MBA aspirants work hard for all the entrance exams and expect a satisfactory percentile that will help them to secure a seat in one of the top MBA colleges.

To ensure the selection, many beginners and non-MBA background aspirants also join test preparation institutes that will help them to improve their basic aptitude. One of the topmost choice of aspirants for MBA coaching is the Triumphant Institute of Management Education or T.I.M.E.

It is known for providing one of the best coachings for CAT since 1992 in India. But is T.I.M.E also good for other management exams like CMAT? This is a must-read article if you are thinking of joining T.I.M.E for CMAT preparation.

What is CMAT?

The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is a national-level management entrance exam that serves as a gateway of admission to more than 1000 management institutes. All the colleges accepting CMAT scores have the AICTE- approval. The CMAT is conducted annually by the National Testing Agency around January.

What does T.I.M.E offer for CMAT Preparation?

The TIME offers the following features in its CMAT courseware.

The Basic Training module to develop and improve all the basic aptitude skills tested in CMAT. It is a detailed-course for all the topics of the CMAT sections. The Area-wise Testing is the sectional tests of each section of the CMAT syllabus/ pattern. Students will also get feedback and advice on the weaker areas. The Comprehensive Tests are devised to give the real CMAT exam feel to all the candidates. It aims to teach how to manage time while attempting CMAT. The All-India Mock CMATs or AIMCMAT is a series of 10 all-India mock tests to equip the students with the CBT CMAT exam pattern. Students also receive feedback and comprehensive analysis after attempting each mock test.

What are the advantages of joining TIME for CMAT?

The faculty of TIME is really good and experienced. The faculty also provides time-to-time guidance and counselling.

Students will get the facility of clearing all the doubts in the regular doubt clearing sessions.

TIME organizes special seminars on multiple topics to ensure a candidate’s selection in a top MBA college.

The TIME also provides advice related to shortlisting colleges based on the student’s budget.

There are test-taking strategy sessions to help the students in preparing a strategy that will maximize the CMAT score.

The CMAT classes are conducted in 50+ cities across India.

What is the fee structure of TIME’s CMAT Classroom Course?

The T.I.M.E. is yet to update the course fee for 2020 on its brochure and official website. Interested candidates can contact the institute.

Email: info@time4education.com

Telephone: 040-40088300

Who should join TIME for CMAT preparation?

The CMAT classes could be really useful if you are someone who has no clue about how to start the CMAT preparation. The candidates with the minimum to no practice of the quant and reasoning topics for a long time can also find the CMAT classes to be very helpful.

Can I only join the AIMCMAT series?

Yes, you can join the AIMCMAT test series. There are three online test series packages for CMAT. These are Basic, Enhanced and Superior. They are devised carefully to clear concepts, prepare strategies, identify and eliminate the weaknesses. You don’t have to join the classes if you have strong aptitude skills.

Cost of AIMCMAT Online Test Series

Basic- Rs. 750 (Includes 10 CMAT mocks and 60 Sectional Tests)

Enhanced- Rs. 1,250 (Includes 10 AIMCMAT mocks, 10 Comprehensive Tests and 60 Sectional Tests)

Superior- Rs. 1,750 (Includes 15 AIMCMAT mocks, 15 Comprehensive Tests and 75 Sectional Tests)

