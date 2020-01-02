HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    NABARD Grade A Officer 2020 Application Process starts from 10th Jan on nabard.org

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    NABARD Grade A Officer 2020: Candidates can apply for 154 Assistant Manager posts from January 10th onward on nabard.org.

    NABARD Grade A Officer 2020
    The NABARD Grade – A Officer posts application process to start from 10th January 2020 by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development- NABARD. Candidates eligible to apply for this post must fill the application form on the official website of NABARD.

    The deadline to apply for the NABARD Grade – A Officer 2020 recruitment exam is 31st January 2020. This recruitment drive 2019 is being held by the NABARD Board to fulfil the requirement of 154 posts of Assistant Manager posts in the organisation.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    The application process starts on 10th January 2020
    The application process ends on 31st January 2020

    NABARD Grade A Officer 2020 Vacancy Details:

    Name of the Post Number of Vacancies
    Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) 139 Posts
    Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) 8 Posts
    Assistant Manager in Grade A (Legal Service) 3 Posts
    Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol & Security Service) 4 Posts

    The official web link to complete the registration process of NABARD Grade A officer 2020 is www.nabard.org .

    Eligibility Criteria:

    • Candidates applying for this position must carry a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline
    • Candidates must be passed out from a recognized institution with not less than 50 percent marks.

    The entire details can be obtained from the official website of NABARD. Keep visiting the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development website for more updates and timely information.

    Also read, NABARD Recruitment 2020.

