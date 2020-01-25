CBSE Board Exam 2020: Issuance of Advisory Notice to avoid Fake News on Social Media & News Platform

CBSE Board Exam 2020

An advisory in which the Board has alerted students and parents not to fall prey to the fake news on CBSE Board Exam 2020 that is doing the rounds on social media has been raised by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE.

The Board examination is scheduled to start from February 15, 2020, as per the official date sheet released by the Board in the month of December. All the students and parents are requested to stay away from such fake news.

As per the notification released by the CBSE, “It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumours by hosting fake videos/messages on News platforms/ Social Media platforms like YouTube, FaceBook, Twitter, etc. to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public”.

The site to get more details on the notice is www.cbse.nic.in .

The official notification direct link is here, Notice on Fake News.

It is to be noted that the CBSE Class XII Board exams is scheduled to begin from February 15 and conclude on March 30, while the Class X Board exams will be held from February 15 to March 20.

The Board has requested to the general public to cooperate with the Board for the smooth occurrence of the CBSE Board Exam 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12. For further related details, candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

