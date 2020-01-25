HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • CBSE Board Exam 2020: Issuance of Advisory Notice to avoid Fake News on Social Media & News Platform

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CBSE Board Exam 2020: The board have issued the Advisory Notice to avoid Fake News on Social Media & News Platform.

    CBSE Board Exam 2020
    CBSE Board Exam 2020

    An advisory in which the Board has alerted students and parents not to fall prey to the fake news on CBSE Board Exam 2020 that is doing the rounds on social media has been raised by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE.

    The Board examination is scheduled to start from February 15, 2020, as per the official date sheet released by the Board in the month of December. All the students and parents are requested to stay away from such fake news.

    As per the notification released by the CBSE, “It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumours by hosting fake videos/messages on News platforms/ Social Media platforms like YouTube, FaceBook, Twitter, etc. to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public”.

    The site to get more details on the notice is www.cbse.nic.in .

    The official notification direct link is here, Notice on Fake News.

    It is to be noted that the CBSE Class XII Board exams is scheduled to begin from February 15 and conclude on March 30, while the Class X Board exams will be held from February 15 to March 20.

    The Board has requested to the general public to cooperate with the Board for the smooth occurrence of the CBSE Board Exam 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12. For further related details, candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

    Also read, CBSE Class 10th and 12th 2020 Admit Card for Private Candidates.

    Read Next

    Osmania University Results 2019 for BA, BCom and other exams Declared on osmania.ac.in
    Osmania University Results 2019: Candidates can download the results for BA / B.Com and other exams declared on the official website, osmania.ac.in.
    In Engineering  ·  16 hours ago
    WBJEE 2020 Admit Card Released for Exam on 2nd February at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check here for Exam Pattern
    WBJEE 2020 Admit Card, West Bengal Joint Entrance Board Released hall ticket for Exam on 2nd February. Candidates can download from official website wbjeeb.nic.in
    In Engineering  ·  in an hour
    WBJEE 2020 Exam Pattern: Check here for Marking Scheme and Preparation Tips
    WBJEE 2020 Exam Pattern, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination , Check here for Marking Scheme and Preparation Tips
    In Engineering  ·  in an hour
    Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 1st List Released on edudel.nic.in, 2nd List to be Out on 12th Feb
    Delhi Nursery Admission 2020: Parents can download the 1st List of selected students released on edudel.nic.in.
    In Engineering  ·  in 3 hours
    CBSE Board Exam 2020: Issuance of Advisory Notice to avoid Fake News on Social Media & News Platform
    CBSE Board Exam 2020: The board have issued the Advisory Notice to avoid Fake News on Social Media & News Platform.
    In Engineering  ·  in 5 hours