KSP Civil Police Constable 2019 Exam Final Answer Key Released on rec19.ksp-online.in, Steps to Download here

KSP Civil Police Constable 2019 Exam Final Answer Key

The final answer keys of the KSP Civil Police Constable written exam for the post of Civil Police Constable (CPC) has been released by the Karnataka State Police – KSP. Candidates appeared in this KSP Civil Police Constable exam can download the answer key released on the official website.

Candidates can check the answer key and also were able to raise their objections against the provisional answer key till 4th December 2019. The committee have revised the answer key as per the objection and have released the final answer key.

The committee will not entertain any further objections by the candidates. The answer key can be analysed and the probable Civil Police Constable Result can be found with the help of Karnataka Police CPC Final Answers.

The official website to get more details on the KSP Civil Police Constable 2019 exam and download the answer key is www.rec19.ksp-online.in .

Steps to Download KSP Civil Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019:

Visit the KSP official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Click Here to Know Status”, given against APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN & WOMEN) – 2019 on the home page.

You will get a link where you need to click on “Final Key Answer”.

Check and download the Karnataka Police Civil Police Constable Final Keys PDF.

Take a print of the KSP Civil Police Constable answer key for future use.

Candidates qualifying in the KSP Civil Police Constable written exam will appear for Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). The KSP Civil Police Constable written exam was held on 17 November 2019 and the KSP Civil Police Constable provisional answer key was released on 26 November 2019.

