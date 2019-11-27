Karnataka Armed Police Hall Ticket 2019 Released at ksp.gov.in, Check here for How to Download KSP Armed Police Constable Admit Card 2019

The Exam hall ticket for KSP Armed Police Constable (Men & Women) (CAR/DAR) is out. The candidates who have filled the form can now download the admit card from the official website of Karnataka State Police official website. The exam is said to be conducted on 1st December 2019.

Information presented on the admit card:

Applicant’s Name

Registration Number/Application Number

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Gender of the candidate

Post applied

Exam Date

Time

Venue

Examination Code

Instructions

The candidates must check for the validity of the information provided. Wrong information must be reported immediately.

The application for KSP recruitment commenced on 23rd September 2019. The last date to submit the online application was 17th October 2019.

Steps to download the admit card/hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police: www.ksp.gov.in

Step 2: There is a link “My Application”. Click on that.

Step 3: Enter your application number for KSP and your date of birth

Step 4: The KSP Hall Ticket 2019 will be displayed.

Step 5: The candidates will have to download and print the admit card. Without the admit card, entry to the examination hall will not be allowed.

