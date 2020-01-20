JNVST Admit Card 2020 for Class 9 Students Released on nvsadmissionclassnine.in, Direct Link to Download here

According to the recent notification of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the officials have released the admit cards for Class 9 from the 17th of January 2020.

Therefore, all the candidates who have registered to appear for JNVST Examination 2020 can visit the official website www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in and download the admit cards for the examination.

The officials have kept in mind the security of the personal details as well as other exam related details of the candidates, and this is why they have provided the NVS admit card 2020 through online process where the candidates can access their admit cards and other important things by just logging in to the website with a valid password.

For downloading the admit cards, the candidates will have to enter the username and password that they had created at the time of their registration.

The JNVST examination will be conducted on 8th February 2020. The test will be an OMR- based test, and it will be held in both English and Hindi language. The duration of the examination will be for 2- 1/2 hours and the subjects will include English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE NVS ADMIT CARD?

The candidates will have to visit the official exam portal, i.e. nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

On reaching the homepage, the candidates will have to find the link of NVS Admit card 2020

The candidates will then be directed to a new page where they have to login by entering all the important credentials

After this step the admit cards of the candidates will be displayed on the screen

The candidates can then download the admit cards in the PDF format and can printout the hall ticket for future use

The students, as well as their parents/ guardians, should remember that the NVS Admit card 2020 is an important document and they should carry it when they come to appear for the test.

It is also important for the candidates to check all the details available on their admit cards properly in case of any errors. If they find any mistakes the candidates will have to report it to the NVS officials at the earliest in any of these numbers: 0120 – 2405968/ 2405969/ 2405970/ 2405971/ 2405972/ 2405973.

DETAILS AVAILABLE ON THE NVS ADMIT CARD

After downloading the admit cards, the candidates need to check the following details on their admit cards:

Name of the Candidate

Photograph

Gender

Date of Birth

Category

Conducting Authority

Exam Name

Date of Exam

Exam Center Name or Code

Timings of the Exam

Reporting Time

Space for Candidate’s Signature

Space for Invigilator’s Signature

Important Instructions for Students

The candidates and their guardians should also keep a check on the official website for more details.

