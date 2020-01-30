Navodaya Admit Card 2020 for Class 9th Admission Test Released on nvsadmissionclassnine.in

Navodaya Admit Card 2020

Jawahar Navoaya Vidyalaya has released the admit card for the selection test of standard 9. Students appearing for this examination must download their admit card from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The admit card got released today, 30th January 2020. The JNVST test is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2020. The exam will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. The registration process for the Navodaya admission began in October 2019 and ended on December 10, 2019.

The admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, time, venue etc. Candidates must go through the following mentioned points to download the admit card must carry it with them to the exam centre without fail.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the Navodaya Admit Card 2020 is www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in .

Steps to download Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NVST as mentioned above.

Click on the link “Direct link to admit card download” on the home page.

Fill in the registration details that is your registration number.

You wild to a new page.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates can check the official notification of Navodaya Vidyalaya 9th class admission here

The examination is being held to intake candidates for 9th standard in Navodaya Vidyalayas all across India. Presently there are 636 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas all across India’s 28 States and 7 Union Territories.

