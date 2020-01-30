NIELIT CCC Admit Card Released on student.nielit.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here

NIELIT CCC Admit Card

The NIELIT admit cards has been released by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology NIELIT. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their admit cards from the official website of NIELIT.

The admit card has been out for the computer courses. The previous name for this exam conducting body was DOEACCC Society. Candidates would be able to download the admit cards directly from the CCC website.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the NIELIT CCC Admit cards is www.student.nielit.gov.in .

Steps to download NIELIT CCC 2020 admit card:

Visit the official NIELIT website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Download Admit Card 2020” link on the home page.

Select the Computer Concept Course icon shown there.

Enter the credentials like examination year, the exam name, the registration number and your date of birth.

The admit card 2020 will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card and keep a copy for future reference.

The direct web link to download the 2020 admit card is here, Direct link to download admit card here .

The CCC Course is designed to impart basic knowledge of IT to the applicants. It aims to make them computer penetrative to deal with everyday requirements of life.

Exam Pattern:

The course is of 80 hours consisting of the theory of 25 hours.

Practical of 50 hours and tutorials of 5 hours.

Candidates must have paid an application fee of Rs.590 at the time of registration.

<noscript><iframe title="CCC February Admit Card आ चुका है : अपने फोन से कैसे डाउनलोड करें" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PQQnPdYepAw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

