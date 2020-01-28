JNV Admit Card for Class 9th Admission Test Out on nvsadmissionclassnine.in; Steps to Download here

JNV Admit Card for Class 9th Admission Test

The JNV admit card for the selection test for admissions to Class 9th has been released by the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of JNV.

Candidates registered for the exam can check the admit card released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the government organisation which oversees the functioning of the JNVs. Those registered for the JNV Class 6 admission test must furnish their registration number and password for admit card download.

The admit card of selection test for admission in Class IX 2020 is now available on the official website for download. The JNV Class 9 admission test is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2020.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the JNV Admit Card for Class 9 Admission Test is www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in .

Steps to download JNV Admit Card for Class 9 Admission Test:

Visit the official website of JNV.

Click on the “JNV Admit Card for Class 9 Admission Test” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the JNV Admit Card for Class 9 Admission Test.

Check and download the JNV Admit Card for Class 9 Admission Test.

Take a print copy of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, JNV admit card 2020 for Class 9 admission test direct link.

Exam Pattern:

The exam paper will comprise questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi totalling to 100 marks.

Difficulty level of the test paper will be of Class 8 standard.

The test will be of objective type with 2 and half hour’s duration without any break.

A total of 661 JNVs are sanctioned in 28 States and 7 Union Territories, out of which 636 are functioning.

The JNV Class 9 admission tests will be held in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district or any other centre allotted by the NVS.

Also read, JNVST Admit Card 2020.

