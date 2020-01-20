Young Leaders Program at TAPMI, Manipal

TAPMI Young Leaders Program

This is an initiative in continuation to our commitment to produce industry relevant graduates capable of taking on leadership roles while navigating through volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world. It is a unique learning opportunity provided to our immensely talented students to be a part of an ambitious, action-oriented program.

The main objectives of this program are to:

Create a dynamic learning environment

Identify the leadership traits in our selected candidates and build a comprehensive development program to enhance their exceptional skills

Expose them to a variety of challenges faced by a C-Suite executive in the corporate environment, under the mentorship of trained faculty and senior TAPMI Alumni.

This exclusive paid internship opportunity would be in addition to the regular summer internship (SIP) spanning over eight weeks. Under this program, the students get an opportunity to shadow senior leaders from top corporate firms and work in the role of an executive assistant to them.

Join the official group & stay updated

Read More