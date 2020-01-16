IGNOU Admission 2020: Last Date to Apply Extended till 20th Jan on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Admissions 2020

The last date for registering for the admission to various courses under the January admissions has been postponed by the IGNOU -Indira Gandhi National Open University. Those who are appearing for the written test must keep a check on the official website from time to time.

The IGNOU 2020 registration can be done by visiting the official website of IGNOU. Candidates interested to study under IGNOU must require to apply and fill the application form online on the IGNOU official website.

The courses being offered by IGNOU are bachelors, masters, diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate courses. The university is among the largest national-level university for distance education programs.

The site to get more details on the exam and to apply for the IGNOU 2020 admission is www.ignou.ac.in . The last date to apply for the examination has been extended till Jan 20, 2020.

Candidates applying for the examination must follow the below mentioned points to apply for the IGNOU 2020 exam.

How to Apply for IGNOU Admissions 2020?

Visit the IGNOU official site as mentioned above.

Click on the “IGNOU Admissions 2020” link present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new web- page or link.

Click on the “New Registration” link available on the home page.

Fill in the registration form and also upload the necessary documents.

Candidates must make the fee payment and click on submit.

Download and keep the hard copy of the confirmation page for further reference.

The direct link to apply for the IGNOU 2020 exam is IGNOU Admissions 2020 link.

The application fee needed to be paid by the candidates is Rs 400/- as through Bank Draft in favour of IGNOU and must be payable at the City of the Regional Centre (New Delhi in case of PGCMDM).

