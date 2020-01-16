JNU Winter Semester 2020 Application Process extended till 17th Jan on jnu.ac.in

JNU Winter Semester 2020 Application Process

Jawaharlal Nehru University has stretched the registration date for current JNU Winter Semester 2020 till January 17, 2020. Students who intend to apply for the winter semester may apply online on the official webpage of JNU at jnu.ac.in to avoid paying late fine charges. Previously, the enlistment date was stretched till January 15, 2020, which is currently further expanded.

Indian students who register post January 17 should pay Rs 100/ – as fine per day for 7 days i.e., from January 20 to January 26, 2020. Foreign OR NRI candidates should pay 5 percent of the tuition fee for 7 days i.e., from January 20 to January 26, 2020, according to the official notice.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://www.jnu.ac.in/ .

The winter semester events have started from January 13, 2020. In the notice discharged by the varsity on January 10, 2020, subsequent to meeting Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centers, the winter semester scholarly exercises were continued on January 13, 2020.

Vice-Chancellor may consider solicitations of those students who apply beyond 21 days. He may give authorization for late enrollment, incase deemed fit, with the implied measure of fine at his discretion. Applicants looking for further updates, alerts or details can visit the official site of JNU.

Also read, JNU Winter Semester Registration Date.

<noscript><iframe title="JNU Extends Its Deadline For Winter Semester Registration Upto 15 Jan 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sL6tQpR6-LE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More