Calicut University Results Declared for BSc (4th Semester) and MSc (2nd Semester)

Calicut University is one of the most reputed universities in India and offers various academic courses for the students. Recently, semester-end examinations were conducted in the university, after which the students were waiting for the declaration of results.

There is an important update from the Calicut University pertaining to the declaration of the semester-end examination results.

As per the official notification published on the official website of Calicut University, the semester examination results for BSc (4th Semester) and MSc (2nd Semester).

Students who had appeared for these examinations, must log-on to the official website of Calicut University @ www.uoc.ac.in and check their results. Students must also download their results for future reference.

Calicut University Results: How to download

Here are the steps that the students need to follow to download their results for the BSc (4th Semester) and MSc (2nd Semester) exams: –

Log-on to the official website of Calicut University @ uoc.ac.in

Now, on the home page of the website, hover to “Pareeksha Bhawan” section and herein click on the link titled “Result.”

Now, when the new page opens on your screen, there will be various examination result links present.

You need to select the examination link for which you wish to check the result.

After you click on the link, you will be asked to enter your log-in credentials. After you have entered the details, click on the Submit button.

You will now be able to see your result on the screen.

Make sure that you download the result and also take a printout for future reference.

Calicut University Results: Essential Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to the Calicut University results: –

Semester examination results for BSc (4 th Semester) and MSc (2 nd Semester) have been announced on 3 rd December 2019 by the Calicut University.

In addition to the semester examination results for BSc (4 th Semester) and MSc (2 nd Semester), results for Second-semester examination has also been released for MSc Biochemistry, MSc Human Psychology, MSc Microbiology. Additionally, the fourth-semester examination results for CUCBSS BSc programs have also been released.

