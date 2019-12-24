JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020 Registration Started @jipmer.edu.in, Check here for more Details

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research is one of the most famous educational institutions of India in the field of medical sciences. In order to keep up with its high standards, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research conducts various recruitment drives for selection of suitable candidates for its various branches.

As per the latest notification published by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, applications have been invited from suitable candidates for 162 vacancies available with Karaikal campus and 107 vacancies available with the Puducherry campus. All the available vacancies pertain to Group B and Group C posts.

As per the notification, the online application process for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020 for the Puducherry campus has started from 18th December 2019, 11.00 AM onwards and would close on 20th January 2020.

The online application process for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020 for the Karaikal campus has started from 23rd December 2019, 11.00 Am and would close by 27th January 2020.

So, the candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies under the JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020, should log-on to the official website of JIPMER @ www.jipmer.edu.in and complete their application process as soon as possible.

Under no circumstances will any applications be accepted after the cut-off date. So, the candidates should complete their applications before the last date according to the campus.

Admit cards for the online exam will be generated only for those candidates who have completed their registrations for JIPMER Group B and Group C Online Exam 2020 before the specified deadline.

JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Puducherry Campus

S. No. Particulars Date 1 Online application starts 18th December 2019, 11.00 AM 2 Online application ends 20th January 2020, 4.30 PM 3 Download of hall ticket 3rd February 2020 4 Online exam for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020 23rd February 2020 5 Declaration of result To be announced.

Karaikal Campus

S. No. Particulars Date 1 Online application starts 23rd December 2019, 11.00 AM 2 Online application ends 27th January 2020, 4.30 PM 3 Download of hall ticket 17th February 2020 4 Online exam for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020 8th March 2020 5 Declaration of result To be announced.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020 is www.jipmer.edu.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 162 vacancies are available at the Karaikal campus, and 107 vacancies are available at the Puducherry campus.

Question: When will the online application process end for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The online application process for the Karaikal campus will end on 27th January 2020, and for the Puducherry campus, it will end on 20th January 2020.

Question: When will be the online exam held for JIPMER Group B and Group C Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The online exam for the Karaikal campus will be held on 8th March 2020, and for the Puducherry campus, it will be held on 23rd February 2020.

