JIPMER PG Result 2020 to be Released very soon on jipmer.edu.in, Check details here

There is an important piece of news for the candidates who had appeared for the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Research entrance examination for postgraduate courses on 8th December 2019.

After the exam was conducted successfully, candidates have been looking forward to the announcement of the results of the JIPMER PG 2020 Exam.

Now, finally, the wait for the candidates is about to be over as there is a new notification published on the official website.

As per the latest update, the result for the JIPMER PG 2020 Exam will be declared on or before 18th December 2019. So, the candidates are advised to check the official website @ www.jipmer.edu.in regularly to check when the results are announced.

Though a separate notification will be released after the announcement of the results. As soon as the results are declared, candidates should download the same and also take a printout for future reference.

The JIPMER PG 2020 Exam was conducted on 8th December 2019 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for selecting eligible candidates for the MD and MS programs at the institute.

The exam comprised of 250 questions that were of MCQ type. Only those candidates who qualify the JIPMER PG 2020 Exam and appear in the Merit List will be selected for the counselling sessions.

The total duration of the MD and MS programs is 3 years, and the session will commence from January 2020 itself. Along with the result, the counselling schedule will also be released on the official website itself. So, the candidates are advised to keep an eye out for the same.

The first counselling session is expected to be organised on 27th December 2019, followed by the second and third rounds of counselling on 8th January 2020 and 5th February 2020 respectively.

JIPMER PG 2020 Result: How to check

Log-on to the official website of JIPMER @ jipmer.edu.in

Now, when the home page opens, locate the link “JIPMER PG 2020 Results 2020.” This link will be active only after the results have been announced.

Click on the link to view the final results for JIPMER PG 2020 Exam.

Use “Ctrl+F” command to check your results. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – JIPMER PG Result 2020

Question: When will be the results for JIPMER PG 2020 Exam declared?

Answer: The results for JIPMER PG 2020 Exam are expected to be announced on or before 18th December 2019.

Question: Where will be results for JIPMER PG 2020 Exam be declared?

Answer: The results will be declared on the official website of JIPMER @ www.jipmer.edu.in

Question: What are the dates for the counselling?

Answer: The first counselling session is expected to be organised on 27th December 2019, followed by the second and third rounds of counselling on 8th January 2020 and 5th February 2020 respectively

Question: What is the duration of the MD and MS programs at JIPMER?

Answer: The course duration is 3 years.

JIPMER PG Result 2020 to be Released very soon on jipmer.edu.in, Check details here was last modified:

Read More