JIPMER Result 2020 Declared for DM/M.Ch Courses (January 2020 Session), Check here for more Details

With much waiting JIPMER Result 2020 for DM/M.Ch COURSES (January – 2020 Session) has been formally issued by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

The candidates who had arrived for the JIPMER PG Entrance Exam 2020 which was held on 8th December 2019 can now review their own JIPMER DM/MCh result through the official website.

Also, with the notification of the results, the candidates can check List of Selected Candidates for D.M Courses and M.CH Courses on the same page. This has been done for the ease of candidates.

For checking the results candidates need to log onto the official website i.e. jipmer.edu.in, from where they will be able to check and obtain their results effortlessly.

Along with JIPMER PG 2020 Result, the institute shall also be carrying counseling for making familiarity and so they have also issued the detailed counseling notification for the medical examination.

The details of the counseling have been provided through the notification in the bifurcation of categories and candidates shall check the dates as per their respective category.

Also, candidates who are confused about the fact regarding the ranking may note that the ranks are different because the counseling for candidates pertaining to different categories is handled separately.

Candidates belonging to various sections will be allotted seats under the respective category they have applied and based on their category-rank.

Also, note that when candidates come for their counseling session, they need to carry their original Certificates. And the respective certificates shall be kept and store in the academic section and shall only be returned at the end of the course or in any case if the candidates leave the course halfway.

For further details of the same candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

