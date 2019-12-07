Jharkhand JPSC Civil Judge Interview Letter 2019 Released on jpsc.gov.in

Jharkhand JPSC Civil Judge Interview Letter 2019

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission conducted the examination to select the candidates for the Civil Judge for the Junior division. The exam was conducted on May 11, 2019. The candidates who appeared for the examination and the candidates who have scored the minimum cut off mark will be called for the next process in the selection which is the Interview process.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the examination has 3 process. The first process is the prelims examination, the candidates who appeared for the exam if they have scored the cut off marks will be eligible to appear for the 2 process which is the main examination.

The main exam was conducted on May 11, 2019. After the cut off marks where decided and the results of the main exam was declared on 22 November, 2019 the candidates who are eligible will be eligible for the 3rd round. The 3rd round is the interview process. The official notification regarding the interview process was released on December 6, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://jpsc.gov.in/ .

Steps to Follow to View the Letter:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

On the home page the candidates will a link that says interview letter.

The candidates can log in using their registration number and if the interview letter is available the candidates are qualified for the interview process.

The candidates who have scored the cut off mark which is fixed by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission are qualified to appear for the examination. The candidates who are considered as qualified will know about it from the interview letter which is posted in the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. The candidates who have received the interview letter are qualified for the next round.

