Allahabad High Court Group D Steno 2019 Cut off Marks Announced on allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Details here

Allahabad High Court Group D Steno 2019 Cut off Marks

The Allahabad High Court has conducted an exam as a part of the selection process for the post of the steno. The marks of all the students has been released in the official website of the Allahabad high court. The candidates can check the Allahabad high court website to view the results. Along with the results the cut off marks are also released. The Allahabad High court has fixed a percentage as the cutoff mark and the candidates who have obtained that mark will be eligible for the next round of selection.

Steps to Follow to View the Cut Off Mark:

To view the cut off marks the candidates has to follow the steps given below

The candidates have to visit the official website of the High Court of Allahabad, allahabadhighcourt.in.

In the home page the candidates will come across a section called recruitment.

Click on it will take the candidates to a new page where the link for all the examination cut off will be given separately and the candidates can choose from the link accordingly.

Along with the results and the cut off mark for the post group D exam for the post of steno, the Allahabad high court has also released the results and the cut off marks for other posts.

The results are also announced for the group III examination which was conducted for the post of stenographer, Group C exam conducted for the post of Clerical Cadre, Group D exam for the post of Cadre posts and the stage 1 examination which is conducted for the post of driver. All the candidates who appeared for the above mention examination can check out the cut off mark from the official website of the High court of Allahabad.

