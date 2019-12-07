Chhattisgarh CGPSC State Service Exam 2019; Check Details on psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh CGPSC State Service Exam 2019

The Chhattisgarh Public service Commission conducts the State Service Exam every year to select the candidates for the post of Tax Inspector, Food Officer, Assistant Director, Assistant Superintendent, Excise Sub Inspector and the Jail assistant Superintendent.

The candidates who are willing and eligible to apply for the any of the mentioned post can apply online from the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission from December 6, 2019. The candidates should finish the process of application before the last date of application on January 4, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for the submission of online application December 7, 2019. Last date for the submission of online application January 4, 2020 Pre exam date February 9, 2020 Pre exam admit card February 2020 Starting Date of the main exam June 17, 2020. Last date of the main exam 20, June 2019. Admit card for the main examination June 2020.

The official website to get more details on the exam is http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates must have the eligibility to apply for the following posts.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates should be a holder of any under graduate degree from any stream with a minimum of 50 % marks. The candidate should have done his degree from any recognized college or university.

The minimum age of the candidates who are going to apply for the exam should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 28. The candidates who are above the age of 28 are not eligible for the State Service Exam.

The grand total of the examination is for 1500 marks. The candidates have to write a total of & papers, each paper will be for 200 marks and the interview for 150 marks.

