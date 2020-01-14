JPSC AE Admit Card 2020 Released for Prelims Exam on 19th January at jpsc.gov.in, Steps to Download

Jharkhand Public Service Commission is the statutory body in the state of Jharkhand which conducts different recruitment drives periodically for selecting most suitable candidates for the different vacancies available with the organisations, entities, departments, and ministries of the Jharkhand Government.

Every year hundreds of thousands of candidates apply for the vacancies advertised by the JPSC. Recently, JPSC announced the recruitment drive for selection of most suitable candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer.

The total number of available vacancies is 637 out of which 542 vacancies pertain to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 95 vacancies pertain to the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical).

As the registrations have already closed under JPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the examination dates. JPSC has now declared the examination dates as well as released the admit card for the JPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Test 2020.

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted on 19th January 2020 in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and the evening shift will run from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. This is an objective type of examination in which the candidates will need to fill their responses in the OMR sheet. Details pertaining to the JPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 have been specified in the notification.

As the admit cards have been released, candidates must log-on to the official website of JPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 @ www.jpsc.gov.in and download their admit cards as soon as possible. It is mandatory for the candidates to bring along their admit cards on the day of the exam, i.e. 19th January 2020.

Otherwise, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination. The details regarding the venue, location, and timings of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card.

JPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020: Steps to download the admit card

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download the JPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020: –

Log-on to the official website of JPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 @ jpsc.gov.in.

When the home page opens, a link would be flashing on the screen “Click here to download the admit card for the Combined Assistant Engineer PT Exam, Advt No. 05/2019.” Click on the link.

You will be asked to enter your login credentials to log-in to your account. Enter the details correctly and press the submit button.

Now, you will be able to see you admit card on the screen. Download and save it on your system.

Make sure to take a printout of the admit card as you will need to carry it on the day of the examinations.

Also, remember to take a valid photo ID along with the admit card on the day of the exam.

