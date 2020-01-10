FCI 2019 Phase 2 Result Announced on recruitmentfci.in; Get Direct Link here

FCI 2019 Phase 2 Result

The result for the 2019 Phase 2 examination has been released by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Candidates appeared in the FCI 2019 Phase 2 exam can download their result from the official website of FCI.

The phase 2 examination was held in July 2019 and the result got declared on 9th January 2020. The phase 2 examination was held for the candidates who have qualified the phase 1 examination held on 27th July 2019.

The result is being released in the form of merit list whereas the FCI will release the marks of the candidates very soon.

The official link to get more details on this recruitment exam and download the FCI 2019 Phase 2 result is www.recruitmentfci.in .

The direct links to check the FCI Phase II result for various regions are:

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for North Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for East Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for West Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for South Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for North-East Zone

Steps to check FCI Phase 2 result:

Visit the FCI recruitment page for which the link has been mentioned above.

Click on the “relevant zone at the bottom of the page”.

Go to the link to check the result.

Click on the relevant position for which one has applied to check the result.

Enter the credentials required to download the file.

Check, download and print the result for future reference.

This recruitment exam was initiated by FCI on February 23rd, 2019 and the application process was conducted in the month of March 2019.

This is being held for fulfilling the vacant positions for North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

