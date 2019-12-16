JEE Main 2020 Mathematics Sample Paper Published by NTA, Check here for more detail

With the dates of the JEE Main 2020 around the corner and students in the final stages of their preparations, National Testing Agency has now released mathematics sample question paper for the JEE Main 2020 exam.

The sample paper has been released by the NTA on 15th December 2019 and comprises of five questions which will help the students understand the numerical value type questions that will be there in the JEE Main 2020.

Incidentally, it will be for the first time in the history that the JEE Main 2020 Exam will feature multiple choice type questions.

These multiple choice type questions will feature in all three papers for JEE Main 2020, i.e. Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. Each question paper will feature 5 such questions for every subject.

This change had created a sense of nervousness in the students as this is the first time MCQs are featuring in the JEE Main 2020 exam.

To allay the fears of the students and offer them clarity regarding the new question paper format, NTA has released sample questions for all three subjects. As the sample question papers for Physics and Chemistry have already been released, now the sample questions for mathematics are also available.

So, the students must practice these questions while preparing for the upcoming JEE Main 2020. It will help them understand the new pattern of the exam as well as help with their preparations.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – JEE Main 2020

Question: Let α and β be two roots of the equation x2 + 2x + 2 = 0, then α15 + β15 is equal to ……………..

Answer: The answer is -256

Question: Consider a group of Five females and Seven males. The number of different teams consisting of Two females and Three males that can be formed from this group, if there are two specific males A and B, who refuse to be the member of the same team is ………………………..

Answer: The answer is 300.

Question: If a = i-j, b = i+j+k and c be a vector such that a x c+b=0 and a.c=4, then |c|2 is equal to……….

Answer: The answer is 9.5

Students who are appearing for the JEE Main 2020 Exam in January or April should practice these questions regularly to master the level of skills required to ace the exam and score the desired marks.

