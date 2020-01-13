NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key Released at nta.nic.in, Check How to Download

According to the latest notification of NTA JEE, the officials have published a notification regarding the release of the NTA JEE Mains 2020 Answer key. The answer key will most probably be released on the 13th of January 2020 on the official website, i.e. nta.nic.in

Therefore, all the candidates who appeared for the NTA JEE Mains 2020 examination can visit the official website and check and download the NTA JEE Mains 2020 Answer key.

It is important for the candidates to check the provisional answer keys as it will give a chance to the candidates to check if there are any mistakes and then they can challenge the answer keys. Based on this, a final answer key will be released.

The students should note that their chance to raise any objections will be limited to a week only. Therefore, the candidates who would like to challenge the answer key can pay a sum of Rs 1000.

This amount is a processing fee for each question that is to be challenged. The processing fee can be paid online, i.e. through Debit/ credit card or through net banking.

After the students have successfully submitted the objections, the centre will then verify the challenged answer keys. After proper verification, the National Testing Agency will then release the final set of the answer key in the official website. So, all candidates who appeared for the NTA JEE Mains 2020 are advised to keep a check on the official website for proper details.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ANSWER KEY?

In order to download the NTA JEE Mains 2020 Answer key, the candidates will have to visit the official website i.e. nta.nic.in

On reaching the home page, they can then click on ‘download answer key’ link flashing on the home page

The candidates will then have to log in with their credentials, i.e. they need to enter Registration number, Roll number or application number and password

After this step, the Answer key will appear on the screen

The candidates can then finally download the Answer key and take a print out for further reference

A total of 11 lakhs candidates have applied to appear for engineering, architecture and planning entrance examination and the examination took place till January 9, 2020. The examination was conducted in two shifts.

Morning shift- 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon shift 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The candidates who will successfully clear JEE Main 2020 will then have to appear JEE Advanced 2020. This examination will be conducted on May 17, 2020.

This will be the next level of examination that the candidates will have to go through in order to get admission in IIT and other institutes. Only candidates who will qualify JEE Advanced 2019 will be shortlisted for final admissions to IITs.

