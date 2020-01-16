JAC 12th 2020 Exam Admit Card to be Released on 18th Jan on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th 2020 Exam Admit Card

The Jharkhand Board, JAC 12t 2020 examination admit card to be released soon by the Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC. Candidates applied for the JAC 12th 2020 Exam can download their admit card once released on the official website of JAC.

The admit card for JAC 12th 2020 Exam is expected to get released on 18th January 2020. Candidates can download the JAC Class 8 and Class 9 admit cards which are already available online on the website.

The JAC 12th 2020 Exam admit card is considered as one of the mandatory documents to appear for the examination so, candidates must carry their admit card along with a photo Identity card to the examination centre.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the JAC 12th 2020 Exam Admit Card is www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students would be able to download the JAC 12th 2020 admit card by following below mentioned steps.

Steps to download JAC 12th Admit Card 2020:

To download the JAC 12th 2020 Exam admit card, visit the official website of JAC.

Soon you will get a link that would be activated for admit card download.

Click on the web-link to go to the new window.

Enter the registration number and school code to download the admit cards.

Check and download the JAC 12th 2020 Exam admit card.

Take a print of the JAC 12th 2020 admit card for future reference.

Students must note that the Jharkhand Board would start the Practical examinations for class 12 from January 27, 2020. Also, the theory examinations will start from February 11, 2020 whereas JAC Class 8 examination is scheduled for January 24, 2020.

The JAC 12th 2020 Exam Admit Card admit card would have the details of the roll numbers as well as the examination centre for the candidates.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on the JAC 12th 2020 Exam.

<noscript><iframe title="JAC Board Exam 2020 - Class 10th, 12th Board Exam का Time Table घोषित, Download Admit Card 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gcSzmK0hKpc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

