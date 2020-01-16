CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interviews for 143 Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts on 30th January

143 vacancies available under CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is a public sector entity which operates in the area of computers and technology under the aegis of the ministry of information technology and communications of the government of India.

Keeping in line with its operational qualities and work standard, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing conducts organises different recruitment drives every year for the selection of the most suitable candidates for various vacancies available with its different centres.

Recently, a new job notice has been published by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing inviting applications from eligible and interested candidates for the post of Project Manager and Project Engineer with its Noida branch. As per the notification for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020, the total number of available vacancies is 143.

The selection of suitable candidates under CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 is being made through the walk-in interviews. These interviews will be conducted from 30th January 2020 onwards and will continue till 1st February 2020.

Candidates who are interested in the ongoing CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020, should, therefore, plan for their walk-in interview accordingly. The registrations for interviews will be conducted from 9.00 AM onwards till 12.00 noon on each day.

The venue for the interview will be Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Academic Block, B-30, Institutional Area, Sector-62, Noida-201309, UP.

Candidates should reach the CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 interview venue before 12.00 noon on any of the interview dates to complete the registration process.

Any candidates who reach after the registration timing is over will not be allowed to appear for the interview on the same day and will have to come again on the next day. While appearing for the interview, it is mandatory for the candidates to bring their applications in the approved format available on the official website for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 i.e. www.cdac.in.

Along with the application, form candidates must bring original as well as photocopies of their educational documents, caste certificates and experience certificates along with other essential documents. Any candidates appearing for the interview without these documents will not be allowed to participate in the CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020.

Candidates are advised to check their eligibility before they apply for any vacancy as it is advisable to appear only for one vacancy during the CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="CDAC Recruitment 2020 || Salary - 64,000 || No Exam || Latest Govt Jobs 2020 || Sarkari Naukri" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2vXxsvrGUag?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

