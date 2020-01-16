NMAT Result 2019 Declared – Steps to download NMAT Score Card from nmat.org.in

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced the results of NMAT 2019 on 15th January 2020. Applicants can access their scorecards by visiting the official website of NMAT upon receiving the email from the GMAC. The NMAT is a prerequisite national-level management exam taken by MBA aspirants to get into top B-schools like NMIMS, SPJIMR, Xavier University Bhubaneswar, etc. The exam can be taken three times in an admission cycle year and offers many flexibilities to the candidates.

Applicants appearing for NMAT can now download their scorecard for NMAT 2019 by logging into the official website.

Steps to Download NMAT 2019 Score Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMAT-https://www.nmat.org.in/

Step 2: Select the option ‘Scores’ from the top menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Results’ button.

Step 4: A new page will open. Click on ‘Existing User Login’.

Step 5: Enter your NMAT Login Id and Password.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result for your future reference.

Details of NMAT 2019 Score Card

Your NMAT 2019 Scorecard will contain the following details:

The name and Id of the candidate.

A scaled score for all sections and attempts.

The total score obtained by you.

Your percentile-based ranking.

NMAT has listed the following score range for each section:

Section Score Range Quantitative Skills 0-144 Language Skills 0-96 Logical Reasoning Skills 0-120 Total 0-360

NMAT 2019 Scaled Score Vs Percentile

Scaled scores – All test form differences in the overall difficulty of the paper and the raw score obtained by a candidate will be placed on a common scale.

Final Percentile: The final percentile determines an applicant’s raw score ranking amongst all candidates appearing for the test.

What after NMAT 2019 Results?

The NMAT 2019 scorecard of all applicants will be sent to the participating institutes. The scorecards of the candidates and the one sent to B-schools will contain the final percentile rankings. Candidates will be shortlisted for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) round based on the NMAT percentile

Top MBA Colleges accepting NMAT 2019

The following top MBA colleges are accepting the NMAT 2019 scores:

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad Indian School of Business (ISB) SPJIMR, Mumbai Xavier University, Bhubaneswar TAPMI Manipal Alliance University, Bangalore Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Amity University, Delhi NCR SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun BML Munjal University, Delhi VIT University, Vellore Lovely Professional University, Phagwara Athena School of Management, Mumbai Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida

Salient Features of NMAT 2019

Find out why MBA aspirants prefer to take NMAT below.

There is no negative marking in NMAT.

The NMAT can be taken thrice in an admission cycle.

There is a flexibility of attempting sections as per an applicant’s convenience.

All candidates get the chance of revising the answers before the final submission of the NMAT.

Candidates can self-schedule the test.

The scores to be sent for five management programmes or schools are free of charge.

Read More