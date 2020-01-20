JAC 12th Admit Card 2020 Released Today on jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Steps to Download here

JAC 12th Admit Card 2020

The admit card for the class 12th examination 2020 has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Students applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of JAC.

Students will not be allowed to download their admit card directly from the official website of JAC. School official must visit the JAC website in order to download the admit card for each of their students appearing for the class 12th exam 2020.

The JAC Class 12th exam 2020 will start from 11th February and will end with Biology, Geography and Business Mathematics on 28th February 2020. The class 12th exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the JAC 12th admit card 2020 is www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in . One must follow the below mentioned steps in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download JAC 12th admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of JAC as mention in the above paragraph.

Click on the “JAC 12th admit card 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the admit card.

Check and download the JAC 12th admit card 2020.

Take a print of the JAC 12th admit card 2020 for future reference.

The JAC 12th admit card will contain all the details related to the examination like exam date, time, venue etc.

Admit card is considered as one of the mandatory documents to appear for the JAC Class 12th examination, without which students will not be able to appear for the examination. So, Students must not forget to carry their admit card along with a photo identity card to the exam centre.

Also read, JAC 12th 2020 Exam Admit Card.

<noscript><iframe title="JAC 12th admit card 2020 download / Jac inter admit card 2020 / Jharkhand board admit card 2020 जारी" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TRh9518MXnw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More