UP 2020 Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Admit Card to be Released Today on upmsp.edu.in; Exam Starts on 18th Feb

UP 2020 Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Admit Card

The UP-Board class 10th and 12th board exam 2020 admit card to be released today by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB). Students who are going to appear in this exam can collect the admit card from their respective schools.

As per the several updates, the admit card will be available for the downloading process from today, 23rd January 2020 onward. The last date to distribute the admit card will be 31st January 2020 as per the notification.

The exam time table for the UP Board 2020 exam was out in the month of July 2019. The exams for both class 10th as well as 12th in UP is scheduled to start on 18th February 2020 and will be ending on 6th March 2020.

The site to get more details on the UP-Board class 10th and 12th exam and to download the admit card is https://upmsp.edu.in/ . Candidates must go through the below mentioned steps in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download UP 2020 10th and 12th Board exam admit card:

Visit the official website of UP Education Board as mentioned above.

Click on the “UP 2020 10th and 12th Board exam admit card” link on the home page.

Enter the school login credentials in order to download the admit card.

Check and download the UP 2020 10th and 12th Board exam admit card.

Take a print of the UP Board 2020 admit card for future reference.

Students must contact their respective schools to collect the admit card. The responsibility of distributing the admit cards for regular students lies with the school and students can collect them at their respective schools.

The paper evaluation work will be finished in 10 days starting from March 15 while the results will be declared between April 20 to 25.

The 2020 academic session in all universities and colleges in the state will commence on July 10 as per the official notification. Stay tuned to the official web page for more related updates.

