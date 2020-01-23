JAC Class 10th Admit Card 2020 to be Available Today on jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Details here

JAC Class 10th Admit Card 2020

JAC 10th Admit Card 2020 to be released today by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Students going to appear for this exam must collect the admit cards from their respective schools.

The JAC 10th admit card is expected to get released on 23rd January 2020. Only Principals or any officials of the schools will be given access to download the admit card through the official site of JAC by providing the school’s login ID.

As per notification released on the official website, the Class 10 Board exam is scheduled to begin from February 11 and will end on February 28, 2020. To download the admit card, candidates must have to follow these simple steps given below.

The official website to know more about the JAC class 10th board exam and to download the JAC 10th Admit Card 2020 once released is www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in .

Steps to download JAC Class 10th Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official site of JAC as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the link “JAC 10th Admit Card 2020” present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Your JAC Class 10th admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the JAC class 10th Admit Card 2020.

Take a print of the JAC class 10th Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

JAC Class 10 Admit Card 2020 will contain all the exam related details on it like personal details, exam related details like exam date, time, venue etc.

Candidates who will appear for the examination are advised to check these details after receiving the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must report it to the schools for the verification and changes to be done.

<noscript><iframe title="JAC 12th admit card 2020 download / Jac inter admit card 2020 / Jharkhand board admit card 2020 जारी" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TRh9518MXnw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

