NYKS Results 2019 Declared for Junior Computer Programmer Staff and Multitasking Staff (MTS) Posts at nyks.nic.in, Steps How to Check

The Nehru Seva Yuva Sangathan was established in 1972. This organisation has been working towards the main aim of developing the skills of the rural youth of India so as to make them worthy of employment. It aims to open up avenues for the youth of our country so that they can contribute to the process of nation-building. The core strength of NYKS in its large network of clubs.

Earlier this year, the NYKS had announced several vacancies in the organisation for different posts such as Junior Computer Programmer Staff and Multitasking Staff (MTS). The applications were made by interested candidates between 19th July 2019 to 16th August 2019 with the last date for printing the application is 22nd August 2019.

A total of 337 vacancies were announced for these posts combined. Further, as a part of the selection procedure for this post, candidates had to appear for a written test. The written test was conducted successfully in the month of September 2019, with the NYKS MTS examination being conducted on 8th September 2019 and NYKS Junior Computer Programmer Staff being conducted on 6th September.

NYKS has taken to its website to release the results for these examinations. Candidates who had appeared for this examination can check out the results. The following steps must be taken note of –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Nehru Seva Yuva Sangathan, which is https://nyks.nic.in/ Candidates are advised not to use any third party websites.

Step-2 : Navigate to the What’s New section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Click on the link pertaining to the announcement of the results for the above-stated examinations.

Step-4 : Upon clicking the link, the results will be downloaded automatically in a PDF format. Make sure to save in the results in a secure folder.

Step-5 : Candidates must go through the list of names stated in the results.

Step-6 : One can get a printout of the result if they want, for future purposes.

Candidates who have been selected in this round will move to the next round of the selection process. They will have to appear for the Skill tests. If they qualify in the Skill Test too, they will have to appear for document verification as the final round of selection. If the candidates have been selected, they will be recruited in various departments of NYKS as multitasking staff or junior computer programmer staff.

It is advised to the candidates that they go through the website regularly and keep a close check on it for the announcement of the dates for the skills test and document verification.

