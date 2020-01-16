IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 248 Trade Apprentice Post at iocl.com, Check here for more Details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is one of the biggest energy sector company of India and has its presence across the country. In order to maintain its operations and ensure quality in its operations, IOCL conducts various recruitment drives periodically for selecting most suitable candidates for the available vacancies.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of IOCL, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the 248 vacancies available under IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020.

The candidates will be recruited at the locations of the IOCL in southern states of India, i.e. Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The online application process for IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020 has already commenced on the official website of IOCL @ www.iocl.com from 13th January 2020. Out of the total 248 posts, 121 posts are for the Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry region, 78 posts are for the Karnataka region, 22 posts are for the Telangana Region, and 27 posts are for the Andhra Pradesh region.

The application process must be completed latest by 27th January 2020, 5.00 PM. So, the candidates are advised to log-on to official website of IOCL as soon as possible and complete their applications. The application deadline will not be extended any further, so the candidates are advised to plan completion of their applications accordingly.

It must be noted that only those candidates who complete their registration by 27th January 2020 will be able to participate further in the recruitment process. The written test for the IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020 will be conducted on 9th February 2020.

Subsequently, the provisionally qualified candidates will be required to upload their documents for verification. The tentative date for uploading of the documents is 17th February 2020.

As the date might change subsequently, so the candidates must keep on checking the official website of IOCL periodically. The selection process comprises of the objective type written test which will be organised at various centres in the region.

FAQs:-

Question: How many vacancies are available under IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Answer: total number of available vacancies is 248.

Question: Which is the official website for submission of the online application under IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Answer: must log-on to www.iocl.com for completing their online applications.

Question: When will the written test be conducted under IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020?Answer: written test will be conducted on 9th February 2020 across various centres in the region.

Question: What is the last date to apply for IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Answer: last date for completing online applications is 27th January 2020, 5.00 PM.

