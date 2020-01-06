Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment : Apply online for 260 Navik posts on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment

Indian Coast Guard has welcomed applications from the male Indian nationals for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty) in the Indian Coast Guard which is an Armed Force of the Union.

Qualified and interested individuals can apply in the online mode through the organization’s website starting from January 26, 2020, to February 2, 2020.

Important Dates:

Event Date Online application starting date January 26, 2020 Last Date to apply online February 2, 2020 (up to 05:00 PM) Release Date of Admit Card February 15, 2020 Last date to download Admit Card February 22, 2020 Exam Date February / March 2020

Vacancy Details:

Category Vacancies General 113 EWS 26 OBC 75 SC 33

Age Limit:

The candidate must be born between 01.08.1998 to 31.07.2002 (both dates inclusive)

Educational Qualification:

Higher Secondary passed with Math and Physics from recognized board (Central/State Government) with minimum 50% aggregate marks. (5% relaxation in the least cut off will be given for SC/ST candidates and sports faculty of National level who have attained I, II or III ranking in any sports tournaments at the Open National Championship/Inter-state National Championship.

How to Apply?

Applications will be accepted through ‘Online only’ from 26 Jan TO 02 Feb 2020.

Visit www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Select the link for ‘Recruitment of Naviks (10+2 Entry) 02/2020 Batch’.

Click the post applied for – Navik General Duty.

Select the ‘I Agree’ button. ‘Online Application’ will be displayed.

Proceed to complete the registration.

Then, click on the Submit button.

On effective submission of the online application, a registration number will be given to the individuals. Competitors must note down this application number for future reference and for recovery/republish of admit card. Candidates can access their e- Admit Card through the official website https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/reprint.aspx. The admit cards will be made available on the website February 15th, 2020 till February 22nd, 2020.

