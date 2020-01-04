IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Apply for 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts on iocl.com
The notification has been passed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) inviting application for the recruitment of Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in the Northern Region. A whole of 312 vacancies are accessible at its Locations in the States & Union Territory of North India i.e. Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, etc.
Important Date
|Particulars
|Date
|Opening Date of Submission of Online Application –
|26 December 2019
|The end Date of Submission of Online Application –
|22 January 2020
Vacancy Details
Technician Apprentice – 312 Posts
Himachal Pradesh- 3
- Technician Apprentice in Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice in Electrical
- Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice in Civil
- Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice in Electronics
Jammu & Kashmir – 3
- Technician Apprentice in Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice in Electrical
- Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice in Civil
- Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice in Electronics
Punjab – 18
- Technician Apprentice in Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice in Electrical
- Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice in Civil
- Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice in Electronics
J&K – 3
- Trade Apprentice in Fitter
- Trade Apprentice in Electrician
- Technician Apprentice in Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice in Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice in Mechanist
To know about other states, check the official notification.
The online application is available on IOCL official website www.iocl.com from 26 December onward. Qualified d candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 January 2020 being it the last date.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trade Apprentice –
The candidate should be a Regular Full-time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT
- Technician Apprentice –
The candidate should be a 3 years Diploma in Engineering from the recognized Institute or University with a minimum of 50 % marks in an aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position
The Selection process would be done based on the Objective Type Written Test. Qualified candidates should apply with the designated format on the official website on or before 22 January 2020 respectively.
