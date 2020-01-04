IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Apply for 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts on iocl.com

IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) inviting application for the recruitment of Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in the Northern Region. A whole of 312 vacancies are accessible at its Locations in the States & Union Territory of North India i.e. Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, etc.

Important Date

Particulars Date Opening Date of Submission of Online Application – 26 December 2019 The end Date of Submission of Online Application – 22 January 2020

Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice – 312 Posts

Himachal Pradesh- 3

Technician Apprentice in Mechanical

Technician Apprentice in Electrical

Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice in Civil

Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice in Electronics

Jammu & Kashmir – 3

Technician Apprentice in Mechanical

Technician Apprentice in Electrical

Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice in Civil

Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice in Electronics

Punjab – 18

Technician Apprentice in Mechanical

Technician Apprentice in Electrical

Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice in Civil

Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice in Electronics

J&K – 3

Trade Apprentice in Fitter

Trade Apprentice in Electrician

Technician Apprentice in Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice in Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice in Mechanist

To know about other states, check the official notification.

The online application is available on IOCL official website www.iocl.com from 26 December onward. Qualified d candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 January 2020 being it the last date.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice –

The candidate should be a Regular Full-time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT

Technician Apprentice –

The candidate should be a 3 years Diploma in Engineering from the recognized Institute or University with a minimum of 50 % marks in an aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position

The Selection process would be done based on the Objective Type Written Test. Qualified candidates should apply with the designated format on the official website on or before 22 January 2020 respectively.

