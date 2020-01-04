HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Apply for 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts on iocl.com

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts on iocl.com.

    IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020

    The notification has been passed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) inviting application for the recruitment of Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in the Northern Region. A whole of 312 vacancies are accessible at its Locations in the States & Union Territory of North India i.e. Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, etc.

    Important Date

    Particulars Date
    Opening Date of Submission of Online Application – 26 December 2019
    The end Date of Submission of Online Application 22 January 2020

    Vacancy Details

    Technician Apprentice – 312 Posts

    Himachal Pradesh- 3

    • Technician Apprentice in Mechanical
    • Technician Apprentice in Electrical
    • Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation
    • Technician Apprentice in Civil
    • Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics
    • Technician Apprentice in Electronics

    Jammu & Kashmir – 3

    • Technician Apprentice in Mechanical
    • Technician Apprentice in Electrical
    • Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation
    • Technician Apprentice in Civil
    • Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics
    • Technician Apprentice in Electronics

    Punjab – 18

    • Technician Apprentice in Mechanical
    • Technician Apprentice in Electrical
    • Technician Apprentice in Instrumentation
    • Technician Apprentice in Civil
    • Technician Apprentice in Electrical & Electronics
    • Technician Apprentice in Electronics

    J&K – 3

    • Trade Apprentice in Fitter
    • Trade Apprentice in Electrician
    • Technician Apprentice in Instrument Mechanic
    • Technician Apprentice in Electronics Mechanic
    • Technician Apprentice in Mechanist

    To know about other states, check the official notification.

    The online application is available on IOCL official website www.iocl.com from 26 December onward. Qualified d candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 January 2020 being it the last date.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification and Experience:

    • Trade Apprentice

    The candidate should be a Regular Full-time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT

    • Technician Apprentice

    The candidate should be a 3 years Diploma in Engineering from the recognized Institute or University with a minimum of 50 % marks in an aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position

    The Selection process would be done based on the Objective Type Written Test. Qualified candidates should apply with the designated format on the official website on or before 22 January 2020 respectively.

    Also read, IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020.

