Success Story Bhavya Tyagi | IMS Ghaziabad

A Sanskrit shloka says – ‘Shraddhavan labhate gyanam’ which means that only those gain knowledge, and benefit from it, who trust themselves and the almighty. This has influenced me to a great extent and turned me into an individual who pursues quality rather than quantity in all the aspects of life especially knowledge. I feel fortunate that all the faculty members at IMS imparted me quality knowledge and always extended unconditional support. They are not only highly qualified and experienced but also passionate for delivering their best to the students.

At IMS, I could also identify my weaknesses along with my strengths and recovered my deficiencies through the special classes, specialized trainings and prestigious seminars. The credit for my indomitable faith and confidence goes to IMS and to our Director Prof. Alok Pandey whose visionary addresses kept us motivating to dream and achieve big in life.

Any brilliant student of management dreams of joining Deloitte. It was my dream company too. I feel blessed that I got successfully placed in Deloitte USI through my hard-work and sincerity along with the blessings of my parents and the almighty.

Being at IMS Ghaziabad is fun and gives you the memories for ever. I shall always feel nostalgic for the time spent here and the achievements that I gained.

Bhavya Tyagi

PGDM (2018-20)

Deloitte-USI

