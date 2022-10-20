IIM Jammu hosts Prof. Krishna Kumar, Former Director of IIM Kozhikode for an interactive session with the entire IIM Jammu fraternity

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu welcomed Prof. Krishna Kumar, Former Director, IIM Kozhikode, and former faculty at IIM Lucknow for an interactive session with the faculty and non-teaching staff of IIM Jammu in the presence of Prof. B. S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu.

Prof. Krishna Kumar, Former Director of IIM Kozhikode shared anecdotes from his own life during his career spanning 50 rich years where he worked with IIM Lucknow and IIM Kozhikode. He also mentioned his unique venture (iimsworld.in) done with a noble intention to promote a broad and general understanding and unification of each IIM, and their fast-growing IIM family and facilitate collaborative academic ventures. This unique website gives an overview and glimpse into the world of IIMs.

During his interaction, he shared innovative ideas for carrying out research, unique ways of classroom engagements, and his holistic view and method of connecting different core areas ranging from finance, marketing, HR, and communication together through his rich experience. He emphasized the need for being innovative, being unique taking up challenges, and different ways to overcome them by quoting real-life examples in an easy-to-understand manner from his illustrious journey. He also stressed the need for strategic management to essaying a key role in the success of any venture. Lastly, he wished good luck and good wishes to the entire IIM Jammu fraternity and expressed his gratitude to Prof. B.S. Sahay for inviting him.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu welcomed Prof. Krishna Kumar, Former Director, IIM Kozhikode, and introduced the IIM Jammu fraternity to him. He also mentioned his long association with Prof. Krishna Kumar and spoke about his experiences with him. He expressed his happiness for his visit to IIM Jammu and for sharing key insights and practical experiences in his thought-provoking session with his colleagues and fraternity at IIM Jammu.

One of the striking features was that Prof. Krishna Kumar entered the session with theme music recorded by him which had a deeper connection with the audience with an insightful message. During all his addresses, music was one common and connecting element and it was evident that he had an ear, knack, and passion for music. Prof. Krishna Kumar has visited all four pilgrimages (char-dhams) and visited all IIMs and met their entire fraternity except IIM Shillong. Post-retirement, he had engaged himself in learning music and creative ways of leading a successful and meaningful life. As a token of goodwill gesture, Prof. Krishna Kumar got sweets distributed among the fraternity of IIM Jammu.

The session witnessed full attendance from the faculty and staff of IIM Jammu family who stayed engrossed all throughout the session. The key lessons proved to be helpful and provided a deeper understanding of tackling real-life problems with ease along with an eye for perfection.

Glimpses from Interactive Session with Prof. Krishna Kumar, Former Director, IIM Kozhikode

