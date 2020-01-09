Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2020

Indian Army is looking for candidates both male and female for NCC Special Entry Scheme. Candidates who are keen to join the Indian Army can visit the official website which is joinindianarmy.nic.in for more details and submit the application form.

It should be noted that the candidate should be unmarried for short service commission in the Indian Army and also, they can appear for only one of the service selection board (SSB) interview.

Candidates would be selected through the selection procedure of two stages. Candidates would need to clear both stages in order to join Indian Army. Those who will fail the stage I will be returned the same day and Stage II that is SSB interview would be conducted for 5 days.

The official web page to get more details on the recruitment is http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/ .

Important Dates

Interested candidates should note the important dates to apply for Indian Army. They are:

The application form begins from 08th January 2020

The deadline to submit the application form is 06th February 2020

Vacancy Details

Candidates should note the number of vacancies released by Indian Army and they are as follows:

There are 50 Posts for NCC Men

There are 5 posts for NCC women

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Indian Army. Candidates should meet the following eligibility criteria to apply for Indian Army:

It is compulsion that all the candidate should be between 19 to 25 years of age as on 01st July 2020.

Candidates must have a degree from any recognized university and it is necessary to score minimum of 50% marks taking into account marks for all years.

Candidates who are appearing in the final examination are allowed to apply for Indian army provided they have scored minimum 50% marks in previous years and also should score minimum 50% marks in the final year of the course.

