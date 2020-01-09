MP High Court Recruitment Notification 2020: Apply for 8 Commissioner of Oaths Post at mphc.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued the notification on its official website seeking applications from eligible candidates for the post of Commissioner of Oaths.

The last of submitting the application for the same is January 22, 2020. There is a total of 8 vacant posts for the post of Commissioner of Oaths.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility criteria

The educational qualification and eligibility criteria for the post is as follows:

Candidate must be registered with State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh.

He/ She should be a member of the High Court Bar Association at Jabalpur, Indore or Gwalior.

Candidate should be practicing law for not less than 7 years.

Application procedure

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for above-mentioned posts by following method:

Go to the official website i.e mphc.gov.in Download the application form Fill the application form completely. Attach all necessary documents and photographs. Send the hardcopy of the application form to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Indore.

Key points

Candidates should keep the following points:

Check the official website of for further updates and notifications

Applications should be made by offline mode only

Last day to submit applications is January 22, 2020.

Check whether you have completely filled the application form, incomplete applications shall be rejected.

The timings, date, venue and procedure of recruitment will be decided by the organizing authority.

Keep an extra copy of the application form, thus submitted for further use.

Attach all necessary documents and latest photograph.

Advises for the candidates.

Listed below are some points that applicants should keep in mind

Do not submit an incomplete application.

Apply only if you meet the eligibility criteria.

One candidate must submit one application.

Submit it to correct postal address; the organizing committee won’t be responsible for the loss of the post.

Send the post by registered means so that it can be tracked.

Attach clear copies of necessary documents.

Attach the latest photographs.

Avoid over-writing on the application form.

Keep a copy of the same form with yourself for further use.

FAQs:-

Question: What is the starting date of application?

Answer: The application procedure commences on 8 January 2020.

Question: What is the last date to apply?

Answer: The last date to apply is January 22, 2020.

Question: Is the application procedure online?

Answer: No. the applications should be sent as hard copy to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Question: What is the minimum experience needed?

Answer: The candidate should be practicing law for not less than 7 years.

