NCVT ITI Result Declared at ncvtmisgov.in, Steps How to Download

The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the latest notification regarding the declaration of results of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). This examination was conducted in August and September, and so the candidates who had appeared for this examination can finally check their results by visiting the official website i.e. ncvtmis.gov.in

As the results of several semesters have been declared on the website, therefore the website is experiencing a heavy load due to which the candidates are not able to check their respective results. Also, many of the applicants have also complained that the website is not functioning properly. The candidates are thereby advised not to be impatient and wait until the website works properly.

HOW TO CHECK THE NCVT ITI RESULTS?

The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. ncvtmisgov.in On reaching the home page, the candidates will have to click on the scrolling link ‘download e-NTC and semester wise marks sheet’. They will then be re-directed to the NCVT MIS portal. After this, the candidates will have to click on the ‘trainee profile’ under ‘trainee’. After clicking on it the candidates will have to log-in using credentials such as a valid email ID and password. After this process, the results of the candidates will appear on the screen. The candidates can then check all the important details and then download the admit cards. The candidates can finally take a printout of the results for future use.

DETAILS MENTIONED IN THE RESULTS OF NCVT ITI

The candidates will find the following details in their results, and they are advised to check all these details carefully before downloading and taking a print out of the results

Roll Number

Academic Session

Trade Name

Exam Session

ITI Code

ITI Name

Overall Result

Paper

Maximum marks

Minimum marks

Total marks secured

Subject name

Subject Max. marks

Subject Min. marks

Marks secured

Total marks

RE-EVALUATION OF THE ANSWER SCRIPTS

The candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can also apply for the re-evaluation of the answer scripts. For this, the candidates need to submit an application to the concerned authorities before the last date. After which the revised results can be checked online on the official website.

ABOUT NCVT ITI

The National Council for Vocational Training is an advisory body which was set up by the Government of India in 1956. The Council is responsible for authorizing the standards for the training of the craftsmen. They are also responsible for giving advice on the overall policies and programmes to the Government of India. They also conduct the All India Trade tests and awards the eligible candidates with the National Trade Certificates.

Read More