Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Apply for 55 Vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The latest notification of Indian Army is out, and it is inviting interested applicants for the recruitment process of NCC Special Entry Scheme 48th course (October 2020) for Short Service Commission (NT). Therefore, the eligible candidates can fill up the online application form before the last date, i.e. 6th February 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for filling up application form of Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020 is 8th January 2020.

The last date for filling up application form is 6th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

For the Male candidates of NCC, there are a total of 50 posts out of which 45 posts are for the General Category, and 05 posts are for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only

For the Female candidates of NCC, there are 5 posts out of which 4 posts are for General Category and 1 post for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For NCC ‘C’ Certificate Holders, the candidates should hold a degree from a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% Marks taking into account marks of all the years. The candidates who are currently in their final year are also allowed to apply for the posts provided they have scored a minimum of 50% Marks in first 2/3 years of 3/4 years degree courses respectively.

For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel, the candidates should possess a degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50%. NCC ‘C’ certificate is not required for Wards of Battle Casualties.

The candidates will be shortlisted by Integrated HQ of MoD (Army). After the candidates have been shortlisted, the officials will allow the centres to the candidates via their email.

The centres are as follows:

Allahabad(UP)

Bhopal(MP)

Karnataka and

Kapurthala (PB)

After the centres have been allotted, the candidates can visit the official website and select their respective SSB dates. An important thing to note is that selection is available on a first come first serve basis initially. After which it will be allotted by the Selection Centers.

AGE LIMIT

The candidates should have a minimum age of 19 years and maximum age of 25 years as on 1st July 2020

FAQs:-

Question: When is the starting date for the Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The candidates can submit the application after 8th January 2020.

Question: When is the last date for Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date of submission the application form is 6th February 2020.

Question: What is the official website of the Indian Army?

Answer: The official website is joinindianarmy.nic.in

Question: How many vacancies are there for the Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020?

Answer: There are 50 vacancies for NCC Men and 5 vacancies for NCC Women.

