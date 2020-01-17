Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020: Apply for Law Graduates for SSC Course on joinindianarmy.nic.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Law Graduates for SSC Course on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

    The recruitment notice has been released by the Indian Army for unmarried male and female law graduate candidates for grant of short service commission in its Judge Advocate General Branch.

    Candidates who are interested an apply for JAG Entry Scheme 25th course October 2020 through online mode.

    Those who will qualify and gets selected will be granted Short Service Commission in the Regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years which is extendable by a further period of 04 years.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Date
    Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Online application started on 15th January 2020
    Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Online application ends on 13th February 2020

    The site to get more details on the recruitment is http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/ .

    Vacancy Details:

    A total of 6 men and 2 women will get selected under this recruitment drive for the post of Judge Advocate General.

    Educational Qualification: 

    Candidates possessing LLB Degree with valid registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State.

    Age Limit:

    The age of the candidates who have applied must be between 21 to 27 years as on 1 July 2020.

    Candidates will get selected for the position based on their performance in two stages. i.e. Stage 1 and Stage 2. Those applicants who will qualify or get selected in the Stage 1 will be able to appear for the Stage 2. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on the official website of Indian Army.

    Eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 13 February 2020. Candidates applying for the recruitment must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the same.

    Also read, Indian Army Recruitment 2020.

