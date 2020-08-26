AP ICET 2020: Important Dates for Admit card, Answer Keys and Exams Announced 

New Delhi: This year the AP ICET 2020 admit card will be released online on 3rd September 2020. This announcement was made by Sri Venkateswara University in place of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

This exam will be held on 10th and 11th September 2020. The answer keys will be released on 12th September 2020. If anyone wants to challenge the answers, it has to be done by 14th September.

Important dates of AP ICET 2020

APICET Admit card release date – Thursday, 3 rd September 2020

AP ICET 2020 exam dates – Thursday 10 th and Friday 11 th September 2020

Provisional answer keys release date – Saturday 12 th September 2020

Last date to challenge answer keys provided by the AP ICET authority – Monday, 14 th September 2020

About AP ICET 2020 entrance exam

AP ICET is a state-level common entrance exam held for the management aspirants. This exam is considered as the prime criterion by the participating institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Generally, this exam is held in the month o April before a new session starts.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exam has been postponed by the government until September 2020. Every aspirant will have to take this online exam to participate in the MBA college counselling sessions.

The government has also mandated the maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks in the online exam centres.

Students will be properly sanitized before entering the exam halls. They will have to carry the exam admit cards along with their identity proofs. These documents will be verified by the AP ICET authority present in every exam centre.

