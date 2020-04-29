Indian Government offers COVID19 internship to IIM, ISB, MDI students

The placement season in IIMs is adversely affected by the COVID19 pandemic. Companies have started revoking job offers looking at the present situations and instability caused to business and economy by the COVID19 pandemic.

Modi government, in response to such unfavorable air, has now provided the management students with an opportunity to utilize their time amid lockdown and serve the nation as well.

The government has asked IIMs and other prominent management institutes for MBA interns to help the government tackle the issues raised by the COVID19 pandemic. This is a good time to indulge the talent from prominent business schools into the tasks that help them improve skills and also serve the nation.

The selected interns from the institutes will be working with 11 Special Empowered groups, which have been set up by the government to fight against the COVID19 crisis. A letter issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the interns will work under the guidance of the assigned Empowered Group for a duration of about eight weeks and will provide a comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The interns will be working on evidence-based policy inputs and data analysis and will support the respective Empowered group to frame a solution-based response for the crisis caused by the pandemic. Their internship will go for about eight weeks from the date of starting, the letter to the IIM directors confirmed.

The letter from the government also stated that an online interview would be convened for the interested interns. Interns’ previous work experiences and other academic qualifications will be looked upon apart from their performance in the interview.

Taking into consideration the lockdown conditions, the internship will be purely working from home-based, and all the work communication will be facilitated, buy the SLACK app. The Empowered groups will be sending their inputs via the same application.

Data analysis and other management-related tasks will be covered, and other important issues raised by the pandemic to the national economy will be resolved with combined efforts of the management students and the officials of the Empowered groups. A certificate will be provided to the interns by the Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions upon the completion of the internship.

However, no stipend will be provided to the interns,unlike the highly enumerated internships provided by multinationals, and the internship will be pro bono type. Two email addresses have been provided as manoj.gupta74@nic.in and soigot-dopt@gov.in.

To the institutes to send the name of the interested candidates as early as possible. This is a good chance to serve the nation and learn from those who know much about the Indian economy and business.

This is a good step taken by the Modi government in the welfare of nation and MBA students so that mutual benefits can be harnessed, and the insecurity of the students regarding internships and training can be relieved amid lockdown.

