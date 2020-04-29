10 Things to Know About MH CET MBA Exam Pattern

The MBA MH CET or MBA Common Entrance Test is an online competitive exam which is conducted each year in order to select students for admission to graduate-level management courses all over the country.

The exam, as mentioned above, is conducted in an online mode, and takes place over a period of 2 days. The question papers on the two days are slightly different in terms of the level of difficulty.

In order to be eligible for a graduate-level Management program, students must obtain valid and high scores in the MBA MH-CET exam. This means that they need to be well aware of the syllabus as well as the exam pattern so that they can be well prepared for it and can do well.

Here is a list of 10 things that one should know about when it comes to the MBA CET examination pattern: –

Sections Covered in the Exam: There are four sections that are covered in the CET exam, and they include Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Division of Questions: While there are 200 questions in the paper, each of the four sections carries a different number of questions. There are 75 questions under Logical Reasoning, 25 under Abstract Reasoning, 50 under Quantitative Aptitude, and 50 under Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Section-wise Questions: Each section covers different types of questions, and they are as follows-

Logical/ Abstract Reasoning: Linear and Circular Arrangement, Venn Diagram, Direction Sense, Conditional Coding, Blood Relations, etc.

Quantitative Aptitude:Arithmetic, Algebra, Charts, Tables, Ratio and Proportion, Numbers, etc.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: Reading Comprehension, Antonyms, and Synonyms Fill in the Blanks, Vocabulary, Grammar, etc.

Total Number of Questions: There are a total of 200 questions in the CET exam, and the exam is for 200 marks.

Type of Questions: All the 200 questions are in the MCQ or Multiple Choice Questions format.

Language of the Exam: Since it is a standardized test conducted in different parts of the country, the question paper is prepared in the English language.

Level of Difficulty: The following is the level of difficulty of each section-

Abstract Reasoning: Moderate

Logical Reasoning: Moderate and lengthy

Quantitative Aptitude: Moderate to difficult

Verbal Ability: Moderate to difficult

Duration of the Exam: Those appearing for MBA CET exam will need to complete it within 150 minutes or two and a half hours.

Answer Choices: – There will be five answer choices for each question.

Marking Scheme: 1 mark shall be awarded for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for any incorrect answers.

Since the MBA Common Entrance Test serves as a means to procure admission in a graduate-level management program at different management institutes in the country, it is important to understand how the exam shall be conducted and the areas it shall cover.

